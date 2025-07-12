Next Article
Ahmedabad crash: NTSB kit aids black box recovery
After the Air India Boeing 787 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, investigators needed answers fast.
The black boxes were found—one on a rooftop, another in debris—and a special kit from the US arrived 11 days later to help unlock their data.
Thanks to this tech and India's new ₹9 crore lab, crucial flight info was finally recovered.
How the tragedy unfolded
The recordings showed that just seconds after takeoff, both engine fuel switches flipped from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF,' causing total engine failure.
Cockpit audio even caught one pilot asking why the fuel was cut off—while the other denied doing it.
The tragedy claimed 241 lives onboard and 19 on the ground, but now investigators have a clearer picture of what went wrong.