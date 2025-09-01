Next Article
Ahmedabad pandal celebrates Air India plane crash theme
A Ganesh Chaturthi pandal in Ahmedabad's Behrampura area has gone viral for its Air India plane crash theme, aiming to honor victims and first responders.
The display, which carefully recreates the accident scene, has sparked mixed reactions—some people see it as a heartfelt tribute, while others find it insensitive given the tragedy.
Controversy sparks debate on creative expression vs. sensitivity
After a video of the pandal racked up over 360K views online, many have questioned if such a theme is appropriate during a festive time like Ganesh Chaturthi.
The controversy has opened up wider conversations about where to draw the line between creative expression and being sensitive to real-life tragedies.