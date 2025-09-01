Next Article
IT minister meets gaming leaders as new law kicks in
India's new online gaming law just kicked in, and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sat down with gaming industry leaders to talk through what comes next.
The focus? Making sure companies adapt smoothly and, most importantly, that users' money stays safe as the rules change.
What's happening in the gaming world
Gaming companies say they're stopping real-money games and teaming up with payment platforms to follow the new law.
A central authority will now oversee formats like e-sports—so while real-money gaming is out, e-sports and social games can keep growing.
