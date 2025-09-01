No Indian on Forbes list is actually a Brahmin
Peter Navarro, who once advised Donald Trump, recently claimed that India's Brahmin community is profiteering from Russian oil deals.
His comments drew sharp criticism from Indian leaders for being "anti-Hindu" and "casteist."
But a quick look at the latest Forbes list shows none of India's five richest people are actually Brahmins.
India's top 5 billionaires
According to the latest Forbes billionaire rankings, India's wealthiest are Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani (both Gujarati Bania), Savitri Jindal (Marwari), Shiv Nadar (Nadar community from Tamil Nadu), and Dilip Shanghvi (Gujarati Jain).
Historically, Brahmins have been more connected to education than business.
Meanwhile, experts like Derek Grossman warn against mixing caste issues with international policy debates.