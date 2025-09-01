Next Article
UP family dies by suicide over moneylender's harassment; accused arrested
A tragic case in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, saw a businessman, his wife, and their child die by suicide on August 27 after alleged harassment from a moneylender.
Police arrested the accused, Shanky Anand, who admitted to charging high interest without a license.
Evidence from his phone showed he pressured the family for repayment.
SP protests against usurers, calls for stricter laws
In response, local police have launched a crackdown on illegal moneylending—setting up a toll-free helpline and forming special teams to investigate complaints.
The Samajwadi Party also held protests, calling out the wider issue of usurers exploiting people.
District president Tanvir Khwaja stressed that usurers were running a "network of exploitation" and blamed them for both cases.