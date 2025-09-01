UP family dies by suicide over moneylender's harassment; accused arrested India Sep 01, 2025

A tragic case in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, saw a businessman, his wife, and their child die by suicide on August 27 after alleged harassment from a moneylender.

Police arrested the accused, Shanky Anand, who admitted to charging high interest without a license.

Evidence from his phone showed he pressured the family for repayment.