IMD warns of extremely heavy rain in northwest India

Floods, landslides likely

August just saw record-breaking rain—northwest India got 265mm, its highest August total since 2001.

All this water means higher chances of floods in Uttarakhand's rivers and more landslides or blocked roads in hilly areas.

The IMD has issued red alerts for places like Dehradun, Nainital, and Haridwar.

If you're traveling or on a pilgrimage route, stay alert—the heavy rain could stick around for a few more days.