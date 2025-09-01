IMD warns of extremely heavy rain in northwest India
Heads up, northwest India: the IMD has put out a warning for extremely heavy rain over the next few days.
Expect intense downpours in Uttarakhand (Sept 1), Himachal Pradesh (Aug 31-Sep 2), and Jammu & Kashmir (Sep 2).
This wet spell is thanks to a mix of western disturbance and monsoon activity, bringing steady showers across the Himalayan region.
Floods, landslides likely
August just saw record-breaking rain—northwest India got 265mm, its highest August total since 2001.
All this water means higher chances of floods in Uttarakhand's rivers and more landslides or blocked roads in hilly areas.
The IMD has issued red alerts for places like Dehradun, Nainital, and Haridwar.
If you're traveling or on a pilgrimage route, stay alert—the heavy rain could stick around for a few more days.