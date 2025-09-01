Bihar SIR: Claims/objections filed after September 1 will be considered 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Supreme Court that claims and objections regarding the draft electoral rolls in Bihar can be filed even beyond the September 1 deadline. Furthermore, all claims/objections filed before the last date of nominations will be considered. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi took note of this submission while hearing applications from political parties seeking a two-week extension to the deadline.

Legal assistance Para-legal volunteers to help voters The court also directed the Bihar State Legal Services Authority to appoint paralegal volunteers to help voters with online submissions of claims and objections. These volunteers will submit confidential reports to District Judges, which may be compiled at the state level. During the hearing, senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, noted that political parties are mainly filing objections for voter exclusion from the draft list.

Voter exclusion Over 1 lakh objections filed for voter exclusion Dwivedi said that 99.5% of voters have filed forms, with only a small number seeking inclusion after the court's August 22 order. He added that over one lakh objections have been filed for voter exclusion. The court was hearing applications from political party representatives, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha and Bihar MLA Akhtarul Iman, who sought an extension to the September 1 deadline.