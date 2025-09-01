Andhra Pradesh: 6 dead in immersion procession accidents

Drivers detained, investigations underway

In West Godavari district, a tractor carrying a Ganesh idol lost control and crashed into a crowd, killing four people on the spot.

Another accident during an immersion in Paderu (Alluri Sitharama Raju district) claimed two more lives and injured six others.

Both drivers have been detained while police look into whether negligence played a role.

Authorities are working to support the victims' families and ensure accountability.