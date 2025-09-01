Next Article
Andhra Pradesh: 6 dead in immersion procession accidents
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Andhra Pradesh took a heartbreaking turn recently, as two separate accidents during idol immersion processions left six people dead.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu shared his condolences and has called for urgent medical help and thorough investigations.
Drivers detained, investigations underway
In West Godavari district, a tractor carrying a Ganesh idol lost control and crashed into a crowd, killing four people on the spot.
Another accident during an immersion in Paderu (Alluri Sitharama Raju district) claimed two more lives and injured six others.
Both drivers have been detained while police look into whether negligence played a role.
Authorities are working to support the victims' families and ensure accountability.