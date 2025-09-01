Climate change shifts timing of water flow from Gangotri glacier India Sep 01, 2025

A new study by researchers from IIT Indore, the University of Utah, the University of Dayton, and the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development shows that climate change is changing how and when water flows from Uttarakhand's Gangotri Glacier System (GGS).

By looking at 40 years of data, scientists found that declining winter precipitation and enhanced melting earlier in summer now cause the glacier's peak water flow to arrive earlier in the year.

Since GGS feeds the Bhagirathi River—and ultimately the Ganga—these changes really matter for millions downstream.