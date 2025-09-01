Climate change shifts timing of water flow from Gangotri glacier
A new study by researchers from IIT Indore, the University of Utah, the University of Dayton, and the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development shows that climate change is changing how and when water flows from Uttarakhand's Gangotri Glacier System (GGS).
By looking at 40 years of data, scientists found that declining winter precipitation and enhanced melting earlier in summer now cause the glacier's peak water flow to arrive earlier in the year.
Since GGS feeds the Bhagirathi River—and ultimately the Ganga—these changes really matter for millions downstream.
Changes in water discharge and their implications
Since 1990, peak glacier melt has shifted from August to July, mostly because there's less winter snow and more summer melting.
The study also found a nearly 8% jump in overall water discharge between 1991-2010, with more rainwater runoff but less snow cover.
This could affect farming, hydropower, and drinking water for people in the region.
The researchers say it's time for better monitoring and smarter planning to handle these new challenges.