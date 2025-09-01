Maratha quota protesters try to enter BSE, claim 'shareholder' rights

Protesters refuse water, allege police interference; Bombay HC steps in

The protest has brought much of South Mumbai to a halt—think heavy traffic and business slowdowns—with villages across Maharashtra sending food to keep things going.

By claiming "shareholder" rights outside the BSE, protesters are highlighting their stake in India's economy.

Meanwhile, the broader movement is demanding attention from both the government and courts.

The movement is growing more intense as Jarange now refuses water and alleges police interference, while the Bombay High Court steps in for an urgent hearing.