PM Modi's China visit: SCO chief calls India 'backbone'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just finished his first trip to China in seven years, capping it off with a speech at the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin.
He called out double standards on terrorism and pitched a new vision for the SCO focused on Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity.
Modi's meetings with Xi, Putin tackle big issues
Modi's meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin weren't just handshakes—they tackled big issues like India-China border tensions, global trade stability, and discussions on the Ukraine conflict and calls for peace.
With India-US relations currently strained, this visit was about keeping India's global influence strong and pushing for more regional stability through dialogue and cooperation.