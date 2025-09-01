Next Article
Yamuna to touch 206m mark in Delhi by tomorrow evening
Delhi has put out an evacuation alert for people living along the Yamuna floodplain, with water levels expected to hit a risky 206 meters by Tuesday evening (September 2, 2025).
On Monday, the river was already at 204.87 meters near the Old Railway Bridge—just shy of the official danger mark—after heavy water release from upstream.
Residents inside embankments urged to move to safer spots
With more than 329,000 cusecs released from Hathnikund Barrage and extra flow from Wazirabad, officials say this surge could reach Delhi in about two days.
Residents inside embankments are being urged to move to safer spots right away.
The government is also asking officers to stay alert and be ready for quick action at vulnerable points if needed.