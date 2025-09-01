Online suspect registry saves ₹5,111cr in fraud transactions

The registry is used by government agencies and over 60 banks to check customer identities and spot sketchy transactions in real time. From September 2024 to August 2025, officials froze around 3.5 lakh fraud-linked accounts and flagged more than 11 lakh others as suspicious.

Cyber fraud losses in India

Even with these wins, cyber fraud losses in India are still huge—over ₹1,000 crore every month this year, peaking at ₹1,837 crore in January.

Refunds for scam victims have ranged between ₹9 crore and ₹18 crore this year.

The fight against online scams is improving but far from over.