Online suspect registry saves ₹5,111cr in fraud transactions
India's new online suspect registry has blocked 13 lakh fraudulent transactions since launching in September 2024, saving about ₹5,111 crore.
Built by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), it contains data of 14 lakh individuals linked to financial fraud and various cyber-crimes.
Over 60 banks use the registry
The registry is used by government agencies and over 60 banks to check customer identities and spot sketchy transactions in real time.
From September 2024 to August 2025, officials froze around 3.5 lakh fraud-linked accounts and flagged more than 11 lakh others as suspicious.
Cyber fraud losses in India
Even with these wins, cyber fraud losses in India are still huge—over ₹1,000 crore every month this year, peaking at ₹1,837 crore in January.
Refunds for scam victims have ranged between ₹9 crore and ₹18 crore this year.
The fight against online scams is improving but far from over.