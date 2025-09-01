Russia supplied a significant portion of India's crude oil in 2025, making it a major source. Indian refiners have been accused by some US officials of unfairly benefiting from sanctions on Russia.

Puri's statement on US claims

Puri insists everything is above board, with transactions fully audited and legal.

He also points out that cutting off Russia—nearly 10% of the world's oil supply—isn't realistic if you want stable prices.

To adapt to global shifts and sanctions pressure, India is expanding exploration, tweaking gas pricing rules, and boosting renewables like ethanol blends and green hydrogen.