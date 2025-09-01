Patna: Rahul-led yatra stopped by police India Sep 01, 2025

Congress's 14-day "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar, led by Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders, was halted by police at Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna on Monday.

The march, which started with tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, aimed to reach the B R Ambedkar statue but was blocked as it is a restricted area.

Leaders were allowed to address supporters at the spot.