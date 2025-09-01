Patna: Rahul-led yatra stopped by police
Congress's 14-day "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar, led by Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders, was halted by police at Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna on Monday.
The march, which started with tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, aimed to reach the B R Ambedkar statue but was blocked as it is a restricted area.
Leaders were allowed to address supporters at the spot.
Political significance
This police action comes just as Bihar heads into elections, putting a spotlight on voter rights and political unity.
The yatra aimed to highlight alleged issues with the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar—an issue affecting millions.
By joining forces for this march, opposition parties highlighted both their shared concerns about fair elections and the ongoing tension between public protests and government restrictions.