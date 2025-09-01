PM Modi meets Xi in China, officially invites him to BRICS
On August 31, Prime Minister Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin during the SCO summit.
Modi officially invited Xi to India for the 2026 BRICS Summit.
The two leaders reflected on progress since their last meeting in October 2024—like troop pullbacks in eastern Ladakh and restarting direct flights.
Leaders emphasize on mutual respect and cooperation
This meeting signals a cautious thaw after years of border tension, with both leaders highlighting the need for peace and cooperation.
Xi described it as "vital" for the two countries to be friends and come together, emphasizing their role in supporting developing countries, while Modi emphasized mutual respect and independence from outside influence.
With India set to host BRICS in 2026, both countries are showing they want to work together on big global issues that impact an estimated 40% of the world's population.