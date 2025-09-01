PM Modi's 'SOC' plan at SCO summit: What is it
At the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Modi rolled out India's "SOC" plan—Security, Opportunity, and Connectivity.
The idea is to boost regional peace by fighting terrorism together and building stronger economic links.
Modi also highlighted India's push for big projects like Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) to connect better with Central Asia and Russia.
Highlights of PM's speech
Modi made it clear that real development needs security, calling terrorism a global problem everyone needs to tackle together.
He referenced the SCO's strong response to the Pahalgam attack from April this year as part of holding wrongdoers accountable.
On better connections between countries, he encouraged genuine partnerships—not pressure tactics—hinting at concerns over China's Belt and Road Initiative.
By backing projects like INSTC and Chabahar Port, India wants to grow trade in a way that builds trust across the region.