PM Modi's 'SOC' plan at SCO summit: What is it

Highlights of PM's speech

Modi made it clear that real development needs security, calling terrorism a global problem everyone needs to tackle together.

He referenced the SCO's strong response to the Pahalgam attack from April this year as part of holding wrongdoers accountable.

On better connections between countries, he encouraged genuine partnerships—not pressure tactics—hinting at concerns over China's Belt and Road Initiative.

By backing projects like INSTC and Chabahar Port, India wants to grow trade in a way that builds trust across the region.