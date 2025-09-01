Next Article
Cloudburst in J&K's Kishtwar damages 190 houses, kills 45 cattle
A sudden cloudburst hit Warwan Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district last Tuesday, wrecking about 190 houses—50 of them completely—and leaving many families in a tough spot.
The disaster also led to the loss of 45 cattle, adding to the community's challenges.
Local officials are stepping up: Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma said every affected family will get a month's worth of rations.
Teams are working fast to clear debris, fix water pipelines, and restore roads and bridges.
Authorities are also checking crop losses so farmers can get compensation, with Sharma and police leaders on the ground making sure help reaches everyone who needs it.