India's independent diplomacy shines at SCO summit
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, PM Narendra Modi made it clear that India is charting its own path.
By meeting both Russia's Putin and China's Xi without leaning on the US, Modi highlighted India's ability to handle global relationships on its own terms.
India stands up for its interests
Modi didn't hold back on tough issues—he openly called out terrorism in a manner widely interpreted as a pointed message to Pakistan, right in front of their Prime Minister.
He also pushed back against China's Belt and Road Initiative by backing Indian-led projects like Chabahar port and the North-South Transport Corridor.
All this signals that India is serious about protecting its interests, building fair partnerships, and making sure its voice matters in a changing world.