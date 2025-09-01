India's independent diplomacy shines at SCO summit

India stands up for its interests

Modi didn't hold back on tough issues—he openly called out terrorism in a manner widely interpreted as a pointed message to Pakistan, right in front of their Prime Minister.

He also pushed back against China's Belt and Road Initiative by backing Indian-led projects like Chabahar port and the North-South Transport Corridor.

All this signals that India is serious about protecting its interests, building fair partnerships, and making sure its voice matters in a changing world.