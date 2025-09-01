Modi meets Putin in China, says Russia ties crucial now
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Tianjin, China, during the SCO summit on September 1, 2025.
With tensions rising between India and the US, Modi emphasized how crucial India-Russia cooperation is right now—and said he's looking forward to hosting Putin in India this December.
Meeting amid US's tariff, oil import sanctions on India
This meeting happened just days after the US slapped higher tariffs on Indian exports and imposed a 25% punitive levy on Indian imports of Russian oil.
The US has also pushed back against India's defense and energy deals with Russia, saying they undermine efforts to isolate Moscow over Ukraine.
Still, both Modi and Putin reaffirmed their commitment to working together—India says these partnerships are key for its energy needs and security.