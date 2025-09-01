Modi meets Putin in China, says Russia ties crucial now

Meeting amid US's tariff, oil import sanctions on India

This meeting happened just days after the US slapped higher tariffs on Indian exports and imposed a 25% punitive levy on Indian imports of Russian oil.

The US has also pushed back against India's defense and energy deals with Russia, saying they undermine efforts to isolate Moscow over Ukraine.

Still, both Modi and Putin reaffirmed their commitment to working together—India says these partnerships are key for its energy needs and security.