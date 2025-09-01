Delhi Metro: Yellow Line back on track after signal snag

The glitch hit six stations—Ghitorni, Arjan Garh, Guru Dronacharya, Sikandarpur, MG Road, and Iffco Chowk—during the Monday Millennium City Centre Gurugram incident, but trains kept moving smoothly elsewhere on the Yellow Line up to Samaypur Badli. DMRC kept everyone posted through social media and station updates.

Fare hikes and other issues

This isn't a one-off. The Yellow Line saw similar issues during August rush hours between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat.

Even the Blue Line had its own hiccups in June.

Plus, as of August 25 this year, fares have gone up—minimum tickets now start at ₹11 instead of ₹10, with Airport Express rides costing up to ₹5 more.