'Love in Vietnam' secures 10,000 Chinese screens in historic deal

Zee Studios 's forthcoming Bollywood romantic drama, Love in Vietnam, has bagged a distribution deal for a whopping 10,000 screens in China, reported Variety. The rights have been acquired by Shanghai YC Media and Film for a Christmas 2025 release. Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, Vietnamese actor Kha Gnan, and Bollywood stalwarts Farida Jalal , Raj Babbar , and Gulshan Grover .

Film details More about the film The film, which will hit Indian screens on September 12, has been shot in both Vietnam and Punjab, India. It is a rare example of an Indo-Vietnamese cinematic collaboration. The production team includes Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment and Samten Hills Dalat.

Director's statement Kazmi and Umesh Bansal's take on the film Kazmi expressed his excitement about the film's success, saying, "Love in Vietnam has been a dream project. We have put our heart and soul into this film." Umesh Kumar Bansal, CBO of Zee Studios, added that the film is a touching love story that "transcends borders." "The film shall release in China across 10,000 screens during Christmas 2025, which is historic."

Distributor's perspective What Shanghai YC Media & Film's Jessica Zhen said Jessica Zhen, partner at Shanghai YC Media & Film's international film distribution division, said the story's inspiration from the bestseller Madonna in a Fur Coat and the India-Vietnam collaboration were initial draws. "When our team watched the film's rough cut, we became so attached to it. It is not just a film but a journey of emotions that touches your heart," she said.