Is Netflix quietly backing out of Meghan Markle partnership? 

Meghan Markle 's partnership with Netflix for her lifestyle brand, As ever, seems to be struggling, according to Daily Mail. The Duchess of Sussex introduced the brand earlier this year with items such as jam and herbal teas. However, none of these products are listed on Netflix's website or are set to appear in its upcoming retail locations in Philadelphia and Dallas.

Brand partnership Netflix deal 'will just peter out': Journalist Despite Markle's product partnership with Netflix, the platform has not made any official announcement about it. Journalist Marina Hyde discussed this on her podcast The Rest is Entertainment, saying, "Meghan's jam is supposedly for sale in the Netflix store." "But they don't even have a tab for her show. She has gone into a product partnership with them, but I'm afraid that will just peter out."

Official statement Netflix never sold 'As ever' products: Spokesperson A Netflix spokesperson told the Daily Mail that the platform has never carried As ever products for sale. This comes after Markle and Prince Harry's initial $100 million contract with Netflix in 2020 was replaced by a "first-look" deal, allowing the streaming service to selectively fund projects. PR expert Mark Borkowski noted this shift, saying, "I think Netflix has done a very neat job of pivoting away from two very expensive people who didn't deliver."

Show performance Markle's show 'With Love, Meghan' also underperforming Markle's lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, is also underperforming on Netflix. The second season has only ranked at 136 on the platform's charts after two weeks of its release. An insider told Daily Mail that the show's guest lineup is "very underwhelming" and lacks high-profile stars like Oprah or Michelle Obama. This season features guests like model Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye's Tan France, along with Markle's friends and several chefs with existing Netflix connections.