Is Netflix quietly backing out of Meghan Markle partnership?
What's the story
Meghan Markle's partnership with Netflix for her lifestyle brand, As ever, seems to be struggling, according to Daily Mail. The Duchess of Sussex introduced the brand earlier this year with items such as jam and herbal teas. However, none of these products are listed on Netflix's website or are set to appear in its upcoming retail locations in Philadelphia and Dallas.
Brand partnership
Netflix deal 'will just peter out': Journalist
Despite Markle's product partnership with Netflix, the platform has not made any official announcement about it. Journalist Marina Hyde discussed this on her podcast The Rest is Entertainment, saying, "Meghan's jam is supposedly for sale in the Netflix store." "But they don't even have a tab for her show. She has gone into a product partnership with them, but I'm afraid that will just peter out."
Official statement
Netflix never sold 'As ever' products: Spokesperson
A Netflix spokesperson told the Daily Mail that the platform has never carried As ever products for sale. This comes after Markle and Prince Harry's initial $100 million contract with Netflix in 2020 was replaced by a "first-look" deal, allowing the streaming service to selectively fund projects. PR expert Mark Borkowski noted this shift, saying, "I think Netflix has done a very neat job of pivoting away from two very expensive people who didn't deliver."
Show performance
Markle's show 'With Love, Meghan' also underperforming
Markle's lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, is also underperforming on Netflix. The second season has only ranked at 136 on the platform's charts after two weeks of its release. An insider told Daily Mail that the show's guest lineup is "very underwhelming" and lacks high-profile stars like Oprah or Michelle Obama. This season features guests like model Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye's Tan France, along with Markle's friends and several chefs with existing Netflix connections.
Business closure
Markle shuts down her ShopMy page
Amid these setbacks, Markle has also closed her ShopMy page, where she once featured curated selections of fashion, beauty, and home products. This move could indicate a possible shift in her business strategy as her partnership with Netflix seems to be faltering. The future of As ever and its products on Netflix remains uncertain as of now.