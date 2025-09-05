Batters with most runs after first 5 ODI innings

South African cricket prodigy Matthew Breetzke has created history by becoming the first player to score over 50 runs in each of his first five One Day Internationals (ODIs). The 26-year-old achieved this milestone during South Africa 's second ODI against England at Lord's. He scored a match-winning 85 off just 77 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes. On this note, let's look at the batters with the most runs in their first five ODI innings.

#1 Matthew Breetzke - 463 runs Breetzkem, who tops this elite list, made his international debut in February 2025 against New Zealand. He scored an impressive 150 runs on his ODI debut, the highest score ever by a player on their first appearance. The young cricketer's following scores were 83 vs Pakistan, 57 & 77 vs Australia, and now 85 vs England. He has now raced to a total of 463 runs in five ODIs at an average of 92.60.

#2 Tom Cooper - 374 runs While no other batter has crossed the 400-run mark in his first five ODI innings, Tom Cooper is the only other one with over 350 runs in this regard. The Netherlands star accumulated 374 runs, having recorded four 50-plus scores in his first five games. Cooper's debut saw him score 80* vs Scotland. His following scores were 87 vs Scotland, 67 vs Kenya, 39 vs Canada, & 101 vs Afghanistan.