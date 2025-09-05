Australia name strong Women's World Cup squad, Sophie Molineux included

Sophie Molineux is set to make her international comeback as she has been named in Australia's squad for the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The left-arm spinner from Victoria has not played since her knee surgery in January. Cricket Australia announced the 15-player squad on Friday, ahead of the tournament that kicks off on September 30.

Uncertain return Molineux's fitness concerns and alternative options While Molineux's return to the international arena is a major boost for Australia, her participation in the three-match one-day series against India before the ICC tournament remains uncertain. Team medical staff are hopeful that she will be fit for the World Cup itself. To cover for Molineux, uncapped spinner Charli Knott has been included in Australia's touring party for those bilateral ODIs.

Tournament opener Broadcast details for the ODI series and World Cup Australia's quest for an unprecedented eighth World Cup title will kick off against New Zealand in Indore on October 1. The entire tournament will be streamed live and free on Prime Video in Australia, with no subscription required. The ODI series against India from September 14-20 will also be available on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket.

Team composition Australia's World Cup campaign bolstered by return of key players The Australian squad for the World Cup features seasoned players such as captain Alyssa Healy, vice-captain Tahlia McGrath, and Beth Mooney. Despite recent injuries, Darcie Brown (quad) and Georgia Wareham (groin) have retained their spots in the team. Healy made a strong return in the recent 'A' series while Wareham is back to full training after her adductor injury during The Hundred tournament.

New entrants First-time World Cup participants from Australia Molineux is one of the many Australians who will be playing in a 50-over World Cup for the first time. Other first-timers include opener Phoebe Litchfield, fast bowler Kim Garth, and batter Georgia Voll. The remaining players were part of Australia's victory in the last edition held in New Zealand in 2022.