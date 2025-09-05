Ross Taylor comes out of retirement to represent Samoa

Former New Zealand captain and batting legend Ross Taylor is coming out of retirement to represent Samoa in the Asia-East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 qualifier in Oman. The tournament will be held later this month and could pave the way for Samoa's qualification for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . Taylor, who retired from international cricket in 2022, has been named in a 15-man squad led by Caleb Jasmat.

Heritage Taylor eligible to play for Samoa Taylor holds a Samoan passport through his mother's side. He became eligible to play for Samoa after completing a three-year stand-down period following his last game for New Zealand in early 2022. The 41-year-old has had an illustrious career, having played 112 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 102 T20Is for New Zealand between 2006 and 2022. He is still New Zealand's fifth-highest run-scorer in T20Is despite not playing since November 2020.

Announcement Taylor's statement on his return Taylor took to Instagram to announce his return, saying, "It's official - I'm proud to announce that I'll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket." He added that this is not just a return but a huge honor to represent his heritage, culture, villages, and family. Taylor also expressed his excitement about giving back to the game and sharing his experience with the squad.

Qualifying campaign Samoa in Group 3 Taylor will play a key role in Samoa's T20 World Cup Asia-Pacific qualifying series in Oman this October. The team will face hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea in Group 3 of the tournament. It will be played in three groups of three teams each, with the top two from each group progressing to the Super Six stage. The top three teams will then qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

DYK First player to feature in 100 matches in all formats Taylor appeared in his 100th Test in February 2020 against India at Basin Reserve, Wellington. New Zealand won the Test by 10 wickets. Interestingly, it was their 100th win in the format. Meanwhile, Taylor became the first player in history to play 100 matches across all three formats (ODIs: 236, T20Is: 102). He also won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship with the Kiwis.