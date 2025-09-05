England's Jos Buttler hit a 61-run knock in the 2nd ODI versus South Africa at Lord's

Jos Buttler smashes his 28th half-century in ODI cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:47 am Sep 05, 202502:47 am

England's Jos Buttler hit a 61-run knock in the 2nd ODI versus South Africa at Lord's. Chasing 331 runs to win, England were 147/4 when Buttler arrived in the middle. He added 69 runs alongside Harry Brook and another 40 with Will Jacks before getting dismissed. England went on to lose the match thereafter, scoring 325/9. Here are further details and stats.