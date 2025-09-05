Jos Buttler smashes his 28th half-century in ODI cricket: Stats
England's Jos Buttler hit a 61-run knock in the 2nd ODI versus South Africa at Lord's. Chasing 331 runs to win, England were 147/4 when Buttler arrived in the middle. He added 69 runs alongside Harry Brook and another 40 with Will Jacks before getting dismissed. England went on to lose the match thereafter, scoring 325/9. Here are further details and stats.
Buttler plays a crucial knock before getting dismissed
Buttler looked solid in his stay at the crease and added two partnerships. However, England needed him to bat deep and take them home. However, Lungi Ngidi dismissed him with a slower-ball off-cutter.
3rd fifty for Buttler against SA
Buttler scored 61 from just 51 balls (4s: 3, 6s: 3). Buttler now owns 5,350 runs in ODI cricket from 192 matches (165 innings). This was his 28th fifty (100s: 11). Versus SA, Buttler has 652 runs from 20 matches at 43.46. He clocked his 3rd fifty versus SA (100s: 2). In home ODIs, Buttler has 2,467 runs at 42.53 (50s: 15, 100s: 5).