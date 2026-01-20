AI helps Delhi Police crack RWA president's murder

How the case unfolded

Yadav was attacked by two men on a bike as she returned from a neighbor's funeral—one confirmed her name before shooting her at close range.

The police quickly connected this killing to her role as a key witness in her husband's earlier murder case.

After a 12-day hunt across six states, three suspects were arrested: Bharat Yadav (the alleged mastermind), shooter Nikhil, and driver Sumit.

The shooter and driver were allegedly promised ₹5 lakh for the job and used encrypted chat apps to coordinate.

The motive? A long-standing family rivalry that police are still investigating further.