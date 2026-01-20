AI helps Delhi Police crack RWA president's murder
Delhi Police solved the murder of Rachna Yadav, president of Shalimar Bagh's Residents Welfare Association, after she was shot dead outside her home on January 10.
Investigators used AI to sharpen blurry CCTV footage, which helped them identify suspects on a motorcycle, and the police later recovered a motorcycle that had been stolen from Subhash Place.
How the case unfolded
Yadav was attacked by two men on a bike as she returned from a neighbor's funeral—one confirmed her name before shooting her at close range.
The police quickly connected this killing to her role as a key witness in her husband's earlier murder case.
After a 12-day hunt across six states, three suspects were arrested: Bharat Yadav (the alleged mastermind), shooter Nikhil, and driver Sumit.
The shooter and driver were allegedly promised ₹5 lakh for the job and used encrypted chat apps to coordinate.
The motive? A long-standing family rivalry that police are still investigating further.