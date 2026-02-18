AI in India: Farmers, teachers, and the $200B revolution

AI is making everyday life a lot smarter in India, from fields to classrooms. Farmers like Bir Virk now use AI-powered tractors for super-precise potato harvesting, while teachers such as Swetank Pandey rely on AI tools to grade thousands of exams in minutes. All this is part of India's growing push to boost its AI capabilities.

AI tractor trims Virk's work time Virk's Swedish-imported AI tractor uses satellite signals and smart software to plant, fertilize, and harvest with crazy accuracy—down to 0.01cm.

It even logs errors online so updates are quick, cutting his work time in half and making farm life way easier.

Pandey now takes just 20 minutes to check exams In Delhi, Pandey taps into ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude to check stacks of handwritten exam sheets—what used to take hours now takes about 20 minutes.

These AIs also help whip up study materials that teachers review before sharing with students. The result? Faster feedback for everyone.