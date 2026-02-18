AI should benefit all citizens, not just experts: PM Modi

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, PM Modi called for artificial intelligence to benefit all citizens, not just early adopters or experts. He emphasized that "Intelligence, rationality and decision-making ability make science and technology useful for every citizen." highlighting the need for inclusive tech.

'Welfare for all, happiness for all' Hosted in Delhi, this massive five-day event brings together thousands of participants from more than 45 countries and features more than 600 exhibitors.

The focus is on using AI for "welfare for all, happiness for all," with big themes around people, planet and progress.

India is developing 12 indigenous foundation models India is developing 12 indigenous foundation models—a move aimed at making tech more accessible across the country.

But there's a note of perspective too: NITI Aayog's Amitabh Kant said AI won't lead to job loss and stressed the importance of talent, skilling and compute.