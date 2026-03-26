Air India A350 makes emergency landing after technical glitch
India
An Air India A350 heading from Delhi to London had to turn back midflight on Thursday after a technical issue was detected over Saudi Arabia.
The plane spent nearly seven hours in the air before landing safely in Delhi.
Interestingly, this is the second time this particular aircraft has faced a similar problem.
Aircraft being checked thoroughly
Air India said it is checking the aircraft thoroughly and is making sure everyone gets to London as soon as possible.
The airline apologized for the inconvenience and promised that safety comes first, especially since the A350-900 type joined its fleet in January 2024.
This incident follows another diversion involving the same aircraft on March 15.