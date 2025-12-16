Next Article
Air India delays spark frustration at Delhi airport
Delhi airport was a mess on Monday as dense fog led to major Air India delays.
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran shared how his flight from Chennai landed but passengers—including six MPs—were stuck for hours with no ground help.
Former diplomat Ajay Bisaria and author Neelesh Misra also called out the airline for slow baggage delivery and barely-there updates, making things even more stressful.
How Air India responded (and why people aren't happy)
Air India blamed the chaos on heavy fog and asked everyone to be patient while they sorted things out.
But many travelers felt let down by generic replies that didn't really address their struggles, raising questions about how prepared airlines are for winter weather in north India.