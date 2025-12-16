Air India delays spark frustration at Delhi airport India Dec 16, 2025

Delhi airport was a mess on Monday as dense fog led to major Air India delays.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran shared how his flight from Chennai landed but passengers—including six MPs—were stuck for hours with no ground help.

Former diplomat Ajay Bisaria and author Neelesh Misra also called out the airline for slow baggage delivery and barely-there updates, making things even more stressful.