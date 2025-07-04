Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Air India Express accused of falsifying Airbus engine records
Air India Express landed in trouble after India's aviation regulator, DGCA, found the airline delayed swapping out key engine parts on an Airbus A320 and then tried to cover it up by faking maintenance records.
The airline blamed a software glitch for missing the replacements, but the false paperwork raised serious safety concerns.
TL;DR
Airline fired quality manager, suspended another staffer
Once the DGCA flagged these issues, Air India Express admitted its mistake and quickly took action—removing its quality manager and suspending another senior staff member responsible for aircraft upkeep.
The airline says it's put new checks in place to prevent this from happening again.
This incident highlights why strict safety rules matter—and how cutting corners can shake public trust in air travel.