India • Jul 04, 2025 Delhi's struggle with overcriminalisation and pollution

India's super strict laws—like having the death penalty for 301 crimes, compared to just 46 in China—are raising eyebrows in the West.

Even state rules can get intense; for example, Uttarakhand now requires couples in live-in relationships to officially register or risk fines and jail time.

At the same time, India's ongoing trade with Russia is drawing attention, especially as global tensions rise.