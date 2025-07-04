Delhi's struggle with overcriminalisation and pollution
India's super strict laws—like having the death penalty for 301 crimes, compared to just 46 in China—are raising eyebrows in the West.
Even state rules can get intense; for example, Uttarakhand now requires couples in live-in relationships to officially register or risk fines and jail time.
At the same time, India's ongoing trade with Russia is drawing attention, especially as global tensions rise.
India buying more Russian oil, fuel sales banned overnight
India has been snapping up a significant portion of Russia's crude oil exports since the Ukraine war started, which could complicate its relationships with Western countries.
Meanwhile, Delhi just banned fuel sales to old vehicles overnight to fight pollution—a move some experts say might work better if rolled out gradually with regular vehicle checks instead of sudden bans.