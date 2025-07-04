Indian astronaut's unique experience on ISS

TL;DR

Getting used to microgravity has been tough, says Shukla

Shukla admitted that getting used to microgravity has been tough but says the views of Earth from up there are absolutely stunning.

He brought along Indian favorites like gajar ka halwa—created by ISRO and DRDO—which turned out to be a hit with his fellow astronauts.

Study on muscle health in microgravity

He's leading studies on muscle health in microgravity, which could help astronauts on long missions and people dealing with muscle loss back home.

Eta Aquariid meteor shower peaked on May 5-6

Meanwhile, the Eta Aquariid meteor shower peaked around May 5-6, with up to 15 meteors an hour before dawn.

These shooting stars come from Halley's Comet and can be spotted until May 21—just find a dark spot around 2am for your best chance at catching them.