Stranded UK fighter jet becomes social media sensation
A British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet had to make an emergency landing in Kerala on June 14 because of bad weather and low fuel.
Since then, the jet has been stuck at Thiruvananthapuram Airport—and the internet hasn't missed a beat, turning it into a meme star with jokes, Bollywood references, and even a fake Aadhaar card making it an "Indian citizen."
Jet's unexpected stay inspires playful posts online
The jet's unexpected stay has inspired endless memes and playful posts online.
Even Kerala Tourism joined the fun, joking about their new "tourist" in town.
It's become a lighthearted moment for social media across India.
Meanwhile, the jet won't fly anywhere soon
Despite several repair attempts by UK engineers, a hydraulic fault means the jet isn't flying anywhere soon.
A team from Britain recently arrived to dismantle it so it can hitch a ride home inside a cargo plane.
Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force continues to help out behind the scenes.