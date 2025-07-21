Air India flagged for safety violations 9 times in the past 6 months India Jul 21, 2025

Air India's been flagged nine times in the past six months for five separate safety violations, according to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

One of these cases has already seen action taken.

At the same time, officials are digging into what caused an Air India flight to crash in Ahmedabad last month.