Air India flagged for safety violations 9 times in the past 6 months
Air India's been flagged nine times in the past six months for five separate safety violations, according to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.
One of these cases has already seen action taken.
At the same time, officials are digging into what caused an Air India flight to crash in Ahmedabad last month.
Investigating AI-171 crash
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the probe into the June 12 AI-171 crash.
Their first report didn't find any major reliability problems with the plane, but they're still working to figure out exactly what went wrong.
For anyone curious, updates are being posted on the AAIB website as things unfold.
