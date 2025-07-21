Global Capability Centers in India: Trends, growth, and future
India now hosts over half of all Global Capability Centers (GCCs) worldwide—about 1,700 in total.
These centers have moved way beyond just IT support; they're now driving innovation and research, especially in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai.
Over 2,100 GCCs expected by FY 2028
GCCs in India are set to cross 2,100 by FY 2028, growing at a solid 8% each year. The government is encouraging more centers in Tier-2 cities through the latest budget.
Most GCCs focus on IT and tech (49%), with banking/finance (17%), healthcare, and engineering making up much of the rest.
Managed workspaces are also catching on fast—Kunal Mehra from Table Space notes they let companies stay flexible without long-term leases.
And as Shrinivas Rao of Vestian puts it, India's skilled talent and cost advantages keep it ahead globally—but picking the right city still matters.