Global Capability Centers in India: Trends, growth, and future

Over 2,100 GCCs expected by FY 2028

GCCs in India are set to cross 2,100 by FY 2028, growing at a solid 8% each year. The government is encouraging more centers in Tier-2 cities through the latest budget.

Most GCCs focus on IT and tech (49%), with banking/finance (17%), healthcare, and engineering making up much of the rest.

Managed workspaces are also catching on fast—Kunal Mehra from Table Space notes they let companies stay flexible without long-term leases.

And as Shrinivas Rao of Vestian puts it, India's skilled talent and cost advantages keep it ahead globally—but picking the right city still matters.