Ashim Kumar Ghosh takes oath as Haryana Governor
Ashim Kumar Ghosh, a respected academic and former BJP state president, just became the 19th Governor of Haryana.
The swearing-in happened at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, with Chief Justice Sheel Nagu leading the ceremony.
He's stepping into the role after Bandaru Dattatraya.
Ghosh's political journey
Ghosh, now 81, led the BJP in West Bengal from 1999 to 2002—a time when the party was still finding its feet there.
Though he's been away from active politics for years, his long-standing dedication hasn't gone unnoticed.
His appointment as governor is seen as a nod to his steady contributions and reputation within the party.