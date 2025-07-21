UP jail adapts Kanwar Yatra for inmates this Sawan

About two dozen inmates—including British national Amandeep Kaur, who's on death row—joined in. Wearing saffron robes and carrying bamboo kanwars, they chanted hymns and took part in rituals that doubled as prayers for early release during the holy month of Sawan.

Activities like this promote spiritual growth, discipline: Jail superintendent

The jail adapted this major Hindu pilgrimage with help from staff, making kanwars and clothes right there.

Female inmates had their own arrangements too.

As Jail Superintendent Mizaji Lal put it, activities like this promote spiritual growth, discipline, and positive engagement among all 1,250 prisoners—showing how old traditions can bring hope and mental strength even behind bars.