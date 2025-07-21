Next Article
Uttarakhand roads turn into rivers after heavy rain
Uttarakhand's heavy monsoon has caused major trouble—overflowing drains near the Kangchenjunga Glacier have left roads covered in sludge, stranding cars and tourists.
Videos show people pushing stuck vehicles and bikes struggling through waterlogged stretches.
It's another tough day for anyone trying to get around this flood-prone region.
IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand
With the weather getting risky, the India Meteorological Department has put Uttarakhand on 'red' alert for extremely heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds.
Schools in Dehradun are closed today as a safety measure.
The IMD also flagged parts of Dehradun and Uttarkashi with an 'orange' alert for July 22, urging local officials to stay extra cautious until things settle down.