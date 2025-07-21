Uttarakhand roads turn into rivers after heavy rain

IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand

With the weather getting risky, the India Meteorological Department has put Uttarakhand on 'red' alert for extremely heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds.

Schools in Dehradun are closed today as a safety measure.

The IMD also flagged parts of Dehradun and Uttarkashi with an 'orange' alert for July 22, urging local officials to stay extra cautious until things settle down.