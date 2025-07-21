Why only 28,000 students accepted internships in PM Modi's scheme

Real reasons behind low internship numbers

PMIS was meant to boost skills and job chances for young people, offering a ₹5,000 monthly stipend and a one-time ₹6,000 grant.

But issues like mismatched roles, location hassles, the year-long duration, and low awareness are making it tough to join.

It's a real look at why good opportunities sometimes don't work out—and what still needs fixing for internships to actually help India's youth.