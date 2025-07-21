Why only 28,000 students accepted internships in PM Modi's scheme
The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), launched in October 2024, got a huge response—over 6 lakh students and grads applied for just 1.27 lakh spots.
But companies haven't matched that energy: only about 28,000 offers were actually accepted by July 2025.
Even after adding more positions in Phase 2 this January, participation stayed low. In the first round, just around 8,700 students joined.
Real reasons behind low internship numbers
PMIS was meant to boost skills and job chances for young people, offering a ₹5,000 monthly stipend and a one-time ₹6,000 grant.
But issues like mismatched roles, location hassles, the year-long duration, and low awareness are making it tough to join.
It's a real look at why good opportunities sometimes don't work out—and what still needs fixing for internships to actually help India's youth.