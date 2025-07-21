India diverted 1.73L hectares of forest land for development projects India Jul 21, 2025

Between April 1, 2014, and March 31, 2024, India cleared over 1.73 lakh hectares of forest land for non-forest uses, as revealed by Environment Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh in Parliament today.

Most of this land went to mining projects (over 40,000 hectares), with hydropower and irrigation not far behind, using up another 40,000 hectares combined.