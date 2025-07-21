IMD warns of heavy rain in Bengal from July 23
Heads up, West Bengal! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy to very heavy rain is on the way for several South Bengal districts—like South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, and Hooghly—from July 23-27.
North Bengal spots such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar are also set for a rainy spell between July 25-27, thanks to a new low-pressure area forming over the north Bay of Bengal.
Stay alert, says IMD
With monsoon activity picking up (Balurghat just saw 45mm in one day), it is inferred that the IMD is urging everyone to stay alert.
Expect possible waterlogging and travel delays—plus farmers might see crop damage if the rain keeps coming.
Keeping an eye on weather updates can help you avoid surprises and stay safe this week.