Kanwariya dies in bike accident returning from Haridwar
A late-night bike accident near Bhojpur toll plaza in Ghaziabad has left one kanwariya dead and two others seriously hurt.
The three friends—Akash Bisht, Anshul Awasthi, and Rahul Chaubey—were heading back to Noida after collecting holy water from Haridwar for the Kanwar Yatra when their motorcycle hit a road divider.
Rider may have dozed off
Police say the rider may have dozed off, leading to the crash.
All three were rushed to a hospital in Meerut, but sadly, Awasthi didn't make it. The other two are still being treated.
This incident is a reminder of how tiring and risky these long pilgrimages can be, especially with night travel and exhaustion often in play.