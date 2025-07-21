Next Article
Assam: One friend drowns, another missing after picnic mishap
A Sunday picnic in Assam's Cachar district ended in heartbreak when two friends, Vishal Ghosh and Souvik Sarkar (both 24), were caught by a sudden strong current while bathing in a hill stream.
Ghosh was found but sadly didn't make it; Sarkar is still missing.
Search for missing friend on
Rescue teams paused their search for Sarkar overnight but picked up again Monday morning.
Police reminded everyone that this spot isn't an official tourist area, and warned about the real risks of strong currents—especially for those not familiar with the place.
It's a tough reminder to stay careful around natural water bodies, even if they seem inviting.