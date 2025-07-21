Woman dies in Gurugram after falling from terrace during prank
Boringi Parvati, 22, died after accidentally falling from the terrace of her fourth-floor apartment in Gurugram's DLF-3 on Tuesday.
She and her husband, Duryodhan Rao, were joking around when Parvati climbed onto the parapet and asked if he could catch her if she fell.
As she tried to get down, she slipped—Rao grabbed her arms but couldn't hold on.
Despite being rushed to a hospital, Parvati didn't survive.
Case closed as accidental death
Police say there was no foul play—just a heartbreaking accident during what seemed like a lighthearted moment.
Neighbors described the couple as happy with no history of disputes.
Rao has been cooperating fully with investigators and suffered minor injuries trying to save his wife.
After a post-mortem and formalities, police have closed the case as an accidental death.