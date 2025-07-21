Woman dies in Gurugram after falling from terrace during prank India Jul 21, 2025

Boringi Parvati, 22, died after accidentally falling from the terrace of her fourth-floor apartment in Gurugram's DLF-3 on Tuesday.

She and her husband, Duryodhan Rao, were joking around when Parvati climbed onto the parapet and asked if he could catch her if she fell.

As she tried to get down, she slipped—Rao grabbed her arms but couldn't hold on.

Despite being rushed to a hospital, Parvati didn't survive.