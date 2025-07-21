Man cuts bridal lehenga worth ₹32k in store after argument India Jul 21, 2025

A video from a Kalyan, Mumbai fashion store is making the rounds after Sumit Sayani was seen cutting up a bridal lehenga worth ₹32,300 with a knife.

The drama started when his fiancee, Meghna Makhija, tried to return the lehenga she bought on June 17, but the shop only allowed exchanges until July 31.

Things got heated between them and the shopkeeper.