Landslide on old Vaishno Devi route kills 1, injures 10 India Jul 21, 2025

A sudden landslide, triggered by heavy rain near Gulshan Ka Langar on the old Vaishno Devi route in Jammu and Kashmir, left one person dead and 10 others hurt on Monday.

The collapse of a booking office and an iron structure led to chaos, with three people now in critical condition.