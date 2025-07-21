Landslide on old Vaishno Devi route kills 1, injures 10
A sudden landslide, triggered by heavy rain near Gulshan Ka Langar on the old Vaishno Devi route in Jammu and Kashmir, left one person dead and 10 others hurt on Monday.
The collapse of a booking office and an iron structure led to chaos, with three people now in critical condition.
Stampede breaks out as stones fall
The landslide sparked a stampede as falling stones buried several devotees, but horse owners, police, and shrine board staff jumped in fast to help.
Injured pilgrims were rushed to nearby hospitals.
While the yatra was briefly paused for safety, officials quickly opened an alternate path so other devotees could continue their journey.
Most of the injured are stable now
Rescue teams are still clearing debris with earth-movers as authorities keep a close watch.
Officials are urging everyone to use the newer route for extra safety until things settle down.