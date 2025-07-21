'Nimisha Priya case': Activist accused of crowdfunding, posing as lawyer
The Nimisha Priya case just got messier, with media activist Samuel Jerome now facing accusations of raising $40,000 through crowdfunding while pretending to be a lawyer—without the victim's family in Yemen knowing.
After transferring $20,000 to him last December, the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council has officially cut ties with Jerome.
Jerome's behavior raised red flags for victim's brother
Jerome's behavior raised red flags for Abdul Fatah Mahdi (brother of the victim), especially after Yemen's president approved Priya's execution.
The council has apologized to the Mahdi family for any distress this caused.
Meanwhile, thanks to intervention by Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, Priya's execution—originally set for July 16—has been postponed.
For context: Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen, has drawn international support and calls for clemency.